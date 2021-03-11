Earnings results for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inhibrx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 49.10%. The high price target for INBX is $44.00 and the low price target for INBX is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Inhibrx has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.67, Inhibrx has a forecasted upside of 49.1% from its current price of $23.25. Inhibrx has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx does not currently pay a dividend. Inhibrx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Earnings and Valuation of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX



