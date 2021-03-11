Earnings results for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5899999999999999.

Analyst Opinion on Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Iterum Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 253.26%. The high price target for ITRM is $9.00 and the low price target for ITRM is $1.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Iterum Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.88, Iterum Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 253.3% from its current price of $1.38. Iterum Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Iterum Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Earnings and Valuation of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM



