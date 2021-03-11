Earnings results for J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14.

Analyst Opinion on J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

Dividend Strength: J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

J. Alexander’s does not currently pay a dividend. J. Alexander’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX)

In the past three months, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.54% of the stock of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX



Earnings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima are expected to grow by 77.42% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is 5.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is 5.24, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.68. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a P/B Ratio of 1.05. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here