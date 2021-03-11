Earnings results for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

JinkoSolar last released its quarterly earnings data on December 6th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. JinkoSolar has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.7. JinkoSolar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.14%. The high price target for JKS is $59.00 and the low price target for JKS is $6.88. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JinkoSolar has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $34.22, JinkoSolar has a forecasted downside of 23.1% from its current price of $44.52. JinkoSolar has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar does not currently pay a dividend. JinkoSolar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Earnings and Valuation of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS



