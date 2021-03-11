Earnings results for Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Analyst Opinion on Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Neos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS)

In the past three months, Surface Oncology insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $31,048,035.00 in company stock. Only 35.00% of the stock of Surface Oncology is held by insiders. 51.97% of the stock of Surface Oncology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS



Earnings for Surface Oncology are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.10 to ($0.35) per share. The P/E ratio of Surface Oncology is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surface Oncology is -11.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Surface Oncology has a P/B Ratio of 3.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here