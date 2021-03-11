Earnings results for OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.27.

OncoSec Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on December 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. OncoSec Medical has generated ($2.56) earnings per share over the last year. OncoSec Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OncoSec Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.90, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.76%. The high price target for ONCS is $10.00 and the low price target for ONCS is $5.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OncoSec Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.90, OncoSec Medical has a forecasted upside of 45.8% from its current price of $5.42. OncoSec Medical has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical does not currently pay a dividend. OncoSec Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

In the past three months, Lindblad Expeditions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.90% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.87% of the stock of Lindblad Expeditions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS



Earnings for Lindblad Expeditions are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.91) to ($0.90) per share. The P/E ratio of Lindblad Expeditions is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lindblad Expeditions is -13.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lindblad Expeditions has a P/B Ratio of 7.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here