Earnings results for One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Analyst Opinion on One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for One Liberty Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.31%. The high price target for OLP is $18.00 and the low price target for OLP is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

One Liberty Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, One Liberty Properties has a forecasted downside of 24.3% from its current price of $23.78. One Liberty Properties has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.75%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. One Liberty Properties has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of One Liberty Properties is 90.91%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, One Liberty Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 115.38% in the coming year. This indicates that One Liberty Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

In the past three months, PQ Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.39% of the stock of PQ Group is held by insiders. 69.40% of the stock of PQ Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP



Earnings for PQ Group are expected to grow by 30.00% in the coming year, from $0.60 to $0.78 per share. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 55.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of PQ Group is 55.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.56. PQ Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here