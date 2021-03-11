Earnings results for Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quest Resource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.64%. The high price target for QRHC is $3.50 and the low price target for QRHC is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource does not currently pay a dividend. Quest Resource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

In the past three months, Quest Resource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.91% of the stock of Quest Resource is held by insiders. 43.69% of the stock of Quest Resource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC



Earnings for Quest Resource are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.09 per share. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 77.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.13. The P/E ratio of Quest Resource is 77.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.73. Quest Resource has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Quest Resource has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

