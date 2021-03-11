Earnings results for ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

Renesola Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

ReneSola last issued its earnings data on November 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. ReneSola has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. ReneSola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ReneSola in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.92%. The high price target for SOL is $14.50 and the low price target for SOL is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ReneSola has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.25, ReneSola has a forecasted downside of 3.9% from its current price of $13.79. ReneSola has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola does not currently pay a dividend. ReneSola does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

In the past three months, APi Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.50% of the stock of APi Group is held by insiders. 77.48% of the stock of APi Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL



Earnings for APi Group are expected to grow by 14.16% in the coming year, from $1.13 to $1.29 per share.

More latest stories: here