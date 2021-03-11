Earnings results for RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

RF Industries last issued its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company earned $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. RF Industries has generated $0.01 earnings per share over the last year. RF Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 11th, 2021. RF Industries will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 11th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RF Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.45%. The high price target for RFIL is $6.75 and the low price target for RFIL is $6.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

RF Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.75, RF Industries has a forecasted upside of 13.4% from its current price of $5.95. RF Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries does not currently pay a dividend. RF Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

In the past three months, RF Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $20,489.00 in company stock. Only 8.60% of the stock of RF Industries is held by insiders. Only 26.67% of the stock of RF Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL



The P/E ratio of RF Industries is -595.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RF Industries is -595.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RF Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

