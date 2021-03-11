Earnings results for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shattuck Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.58%. The high price target for STTK is $75.00 and the low price target for STTK is $34.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shattuck Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.25, Shattuck Labs has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $39.15. Shattuck Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Shattuck Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

In the past three months, Daqo New Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.58% of the stock of Daqo New Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK



Earnings for Daqo New Energy are expected to grow by 95.11% in the coming year, from $1.84 to $3.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 69.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.50. The P/E ratio of Daqo New Energy is 69.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.56. Daqo New Energy has a P/B Ratio of 6.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here