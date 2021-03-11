Earnings results for Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/11/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Superior Drilling Products in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products does not currently pay a dividend. Superior Drilling Products does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

In the past three months, Superior Drilling Products insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.40% of the stock of Superior Drilling Products is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 6.27% of the stock of Superior Drilling Products is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI



Earnings for Superior Drilling Products are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.13) per share. The P/E ratio of Superior Drilling Products is -8.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Superior Drilling Products is -8.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Superior Drilling Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

