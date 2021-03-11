Earnings results for The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle, Inc. (The) is expected* to report earnings on 03/12/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Buckle in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 72.47%. The high price target for BKE is $11.00 and the low price target for BKE is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

The Buckle has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, The Buckle has a forecasted downside of 72.5% from its current price of $39.96. The Buckle has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle pays a meaningful dividend of 3.05%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Buckle does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The Buckle is 56.07%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Buckle will have a dividend payout ratio of 51.72% next year. This indicates that The Buckle will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The Buckle (NYSE:BKE)

In the past three months, Sotera Health insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of The Buckle (NYSE:BKE



Earnings for Sotera Health are expected to grow by 81.58% in the coming year, from $0.38 to $0.69 per share.

