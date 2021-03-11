Earnings results for Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/12/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Dividend Strength: Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place does not currently pay a dividend. Trinity Place does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

In the past three months, XOMA insiders have bought 194.77% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $5,000,000.00 in company stock and sold $1,696,250.00 in company stock. Only 9.89% of the stock of XOMA is held by insiders. 57.21% of the stock of XOMA is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS



Earnings for XOMA are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.56) per share. The P/E ratio of XOMA is -32.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of XOMA is -32.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. XOMA has a P/B Ratio of 7.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here