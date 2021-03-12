PQ GROUP (NYSE:PQG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. PQ Group has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.3. PQ Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PQ GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PQG)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PQ Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PQ Group stock.

DARIOHEALTH (NASDAQ:DRIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.44. DarioHealth has generated ($8.00) earnings per share over the last year. DarioHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DARIOHEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRIO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DarioHealth in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” DarioHealth stock.

ATLAS (NYSE:ATCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Atlas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATCO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas stock.

BATTALION OIL (NYSE:BATL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BATL)

Battalion Oil last posted its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.29. Battalion Oil has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Battalion Oil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

