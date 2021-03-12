FLEXSHOPPER (NASDAQ:FPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper last released its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. FlexShopper has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. FlexShopper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEXSHOPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FPAY)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FlexShopper in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FlexShopper stock.

TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRIL)

IS TRILLIUM THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TRIL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trillium Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trillium Therapeutics stock.

SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:STSA)

IS SATSUMA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STSA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STSA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:MGIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises has generated $0.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.1. Magic Software Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MGIC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Magic Software Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Magic Software Enterprises stock.

