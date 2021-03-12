KB FINANCIAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:KB)

IS KB FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KB Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” KB Financial Group stock.

KB Financial Group

THE YORK WATER (NASDAQ:YORW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water has generated $1.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. The York Water has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE YORK WATER? (NASDAQ:YORW)

SYNALLOY (NASDAQ:SYNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Synalloy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SYNALLOY? (NASDAQ:SYNL)

ARDELYX (NASDAQ:ARDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Ardelyx has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Ardelyx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARDELYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARDX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ardelyx in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ardelyx stock.

Ardelyx