THOR INDUSTRIES (NYSE:THO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Thor Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THOR INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Thor Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Thor Industries stock.

Thor Industries

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BCYC)

IS BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCYC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bicycle Therapeutics stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics

BRICKELL BIOTECH (NASDAQ:BBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company earned $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 million. Brickell Biotech has generated ($5.11) earnings per share over the last year. Brickell Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRICKELL BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brickell Biotech in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brickell Biotech stock.

Brickell Biotech

CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CRNX)

IS CRINETICS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals