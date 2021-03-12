NINE ENERGY SERVICE (NYSE:NINE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service last announced its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. Nine Energy Service has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year. Nine Energy Service has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NINE ENERGY SERVICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NINE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nine Energy Service in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Nine Energy Service stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NINE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EVERI (NYSE:EVRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi has generated $0.28 earnings per share over the last year. Everi has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EVRI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Everi in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Everi stock.

AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AQST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. Aquestive Therapeutics has generated ($2.42) earnings per share over the last year. Aquestive Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AQST)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aquestive Therapeutics stock.

RADNET (NASDAQ:RDNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet last posted its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Its revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. RadNet has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. RadNet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADNET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDNT)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RadNet in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” RadNet stock.

