H&R BLOCK (NYSE:HRB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. Its revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. H&R Block has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.8. H&R Block has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS H&R BLOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HRB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for H&R Block in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” H&R Block stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HRB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

H&R Block

CYTOSORBENTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CTSO)

IS CYTOSORBENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CTSO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cytosorbents in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cytosorbents stock.

Cytosorbents

CONTEXTLOGIC (NASDAQ:WISH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic last announced its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.01. ContextLogic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ContextLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTEXTLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WISH)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ContextLogic in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ContextLogic stock.

ContextLogic

WAITR (NASDAQ:WTRH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Waitr has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WAITR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WTRH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waitr in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Waitr stock.

Waitr