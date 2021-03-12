ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:ARRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The solar tracking solution reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm earned $180.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.60 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Array Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Array Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARRAY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARRY)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Array Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Array Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Array Technologies

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:AVDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.0. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVDL)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

INSIGNIA SYSTEMS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ISIG)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INSIGNIA SYSTEMS? (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Wall Street analysts have given Insignia Systems a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Insignia Systems wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

View MarketBeat’s top stock picks here.

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA (NASDAQ:NCMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia last issued its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. National CineMedia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL CINEMEDIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NCMI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National CineMedia in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” National CineMedia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NCMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

National CineMedia