LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL (NASDAQ:LJPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical last announced its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.21. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has generated ($4.30) earnings per share over the last year. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LJPC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock.

STOKE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:STOK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Stoke Therapeutics has generated ($1.80) earnings per share over the last year. Stoke Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STOKE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STOK)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stoke Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Stoke Therapeutics stock.

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XERS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.81) earnings per share over the last year. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XERS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XERS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VERMILION ENERGY (NYSE:VET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Vermilion Energy has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year. Vermilion Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERMILION ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VET)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vermilion Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Vermilion Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VET, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

