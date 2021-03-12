SOTERA HEALTH (NYSE:SHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sotera Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOTERA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sotera Health in the last year. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sotera Health stock.

Sotera Health

EVELO BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:EVLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Evelo Biosciences has generated ($2.67) earnings per share over the last year. Evelo Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVELO BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVLO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Evelo Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Evelo Biosciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EVLO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Evelo Biosciences

VERTEX ENERGY (NASDAQ:VTNR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Vertex Energy has generated ($0.08) earnings per share over the last year. Vertex Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTEX ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VTNR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertex Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertex Energy stock.

Vertex Energy

CLARUS (NASDAQ:CLAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus last announced its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.4. Clarus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLARUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CLAR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Clarus in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Clarus stock.

Clarus