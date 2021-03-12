DAQO NEW ENERGY (NYSE:DQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy last released its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Daqo New Energy has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.5. Daqo New Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DAQO NEW ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DQ)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Daqo New Energy in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Daqo New Energy stock.

Daqo New Energy

AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION (NASDAQ:APEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. American Public Education has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. American Public Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APEI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Public Education in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Public Education stock.

American Public Education

CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CPIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUMBERLAND PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPIX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GBLI)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL INDEMNITY GROUP? (NASDAQ:GBLI)

