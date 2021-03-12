BIONANO GENOMICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BNGO)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bionano Genomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bionano Genomics stock.

TREVENA (NASDAQ:TRVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena last released its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Trevena has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Trevena has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trevena in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trevena stock.

GOHEALTH (NASDAQ:GOCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GoHealth has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GoHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoHealth in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GoHealth stock.

FULL HOUSE RESORTS (NASDAQ:FLL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Full House Resorts has generated ($0.22) earnings per share over the last year. Full House Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Full House Resorts in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Full House Resorts stock.

