1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VerifyMe in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” VerifyMe stock.

KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:KALV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KALV)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on December 9th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.64) earnings per share over the last year.

IS KALVISTA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KALV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock.

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:TACT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TACT)

TransAct Technologies last posted its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. TransAct Technologies has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year. TransAct Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TACT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransAct Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” TransAct Technologies stock.

SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies last posted its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. Shift Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shift Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHIFT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shift Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shift Technologies stock.

