Inari Medical last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company earned $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Its revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inari Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inari Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inari Medical stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.70. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.58) earnings per share over the last year. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock.

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Creative Realities in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Creative Realities stock.

Del Taco Restaurants last posted its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Del Taco Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Del Taco Restaurants in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Del Taco Restaurants stock.

