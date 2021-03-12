OAK STREET HEALTH (NYSE:OSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company earned $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Oak Street Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Oak Street Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OAK STREET HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OSH)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oak Street Health in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Oak Street Health stock.

DXP ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:DXPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DXPE)

DXP Enterprises last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises has generated $1.96 earnings per share over the last year. DXP Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DXP ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DXPE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DXP Enterprises in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” DXP Enterprises stock.

CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CATB)

IS CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CATB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.1.

