NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:NAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Navistar International has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year. Navistar International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NAV)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Navistar International in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Navistar International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NAV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:AQB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. AquaBounty Technologies has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. AquaBounty Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AQB)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AquaBounty Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AquaBounty Technologies stock.

STAR EQUITY (NASDAQ:STRR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity last issued its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.38. Star Equity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Star Equity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NESCO (NYSE:NSCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSCO)

Nesco last announced its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Nesco has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Nesco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NESCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSCO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nesco in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Nesco stock.

