DICK’S SPORTING GOODS (NYSE:DKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Its revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6. DICK’S Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DICK’S SPORTING GOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DKS)

25 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DICK’S Sporting Goods in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DKS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods

BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BBAR)

IS BANCO BBVA ARGENTINA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BBAR)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Banco BBVA Argentina stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BBAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Banco BBVA Argentina

HALLADOR ENERGY (NASDAQ:HNRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy last issued its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Hallador Energy has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. Hallador Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLADOR ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HNRG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hallador Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hallador Energy stock.

Hallador Energy

BENEFITFOCUS (NASDAQ:BNFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Benefitfocus last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.83 million. Its revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Benefitfocus has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. Benefitfocus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BENEFITFOCUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BNFT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Benefitfocus in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Benefitfocus stock.

Benefitfocus