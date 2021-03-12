ABM INDUSTRIES (NYSE:ABM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year. ABM Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABM INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABM)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ABM Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” ABM Industries stock.

BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION (NYSE:BNED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.58. Barnes & Noble Education has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Barnes & Noble Education has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BNED)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Barnes & Noble Education in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Barnes & Noble Education stock.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORES (NASDAQ:CASY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores last issued its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Casey’s General Stores has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASEY’S GENERAL STORES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASY)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Casey’s General Stores in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Casey’s General Stores stock.

SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:SMSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Smith Micro Software has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.6. Smith Micro Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SMITH MICRO SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMSI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Smith Micro Software in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Smith Micro Software stock.

