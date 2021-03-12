AMREP (NYSE:AXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP last posted its quarterly earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $9.26 million during the quarter. AMREP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMREP? (NYSE:AXR)

AVID TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:AVID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology last released its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Avid Technology has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.8. Avid Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVID TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVID)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avid Technology in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Avid Technology stock.

MARKER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:MRKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Marker Therapeutics has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Marker Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKER THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRKR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marker Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Marker Therapeutics stock.

CARPARTS.COM (NASDAQ:PRTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CarParts.com last announced its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. CarParts.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARPARTS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRTS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CarParts.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CarParts.com stock.

