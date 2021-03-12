PDL COMMUNITY BANCORP (NASDAQ:PDLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp last issued its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. PDL Community Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PDL Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MATERIALISE (NASDAQ:MTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Materialise last issued its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Materialise has generated $0.03 earnings per share over the last year. Materialise has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MATERIALISE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MTLS)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Materialise in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Materialise stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Materialise

SURFACE ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:SURF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SURF)

Surface Oncology last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. Surface Oncology has generated ($1.97) earnings per share over the last year. Surface Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SURFACE ONCOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SURF)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Surface Oncology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Surface Oncology stock.

Surface Oncology

NIU TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NIU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Niu Technologies has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.0. Niu Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NIU TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NIU)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Niu Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Niu Technologies stock.

Niu Technologies