HERITAGE GLOBAL (NASDAQ:HGBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Heritage Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HGBL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage Global stock.

THE CHILDREN’S PLACE (NASDAQ:PLCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. The Children’s Place has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year. The Children’s Place has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE CHILDREN’S PLACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLCE)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Children’s Place in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” The Children’s Place stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PLCE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALPHA PRO TECH (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company earned $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. Alpha Pro Tech has generated $0.23 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.0. Alpha Pro Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALPHA PRO TECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpha Pro Tech in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpha Pro Tech stock.

AVID BIOSERVICES (NASDAQ:CDMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices last posted its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. Avid Bioservices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVID BIOSERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDMO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avid Bioservices in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Avid Bioservices stock.

