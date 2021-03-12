CAPITALA FINANCE (NASDAQ:CPTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance last posted its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The investment management company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. Capitala Finance has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year. Capitala Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITALA FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPTA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capitala Finance in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Capitala Finance stock.

PAMPA ENERGÍA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PAM)

IS PAMPA ENERGÍA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAM)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pampa Energía in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Pampa Energía stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BKEP)

IS BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKEP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Blueknight Energy Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BKEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.1.

IS URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

