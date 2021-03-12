TRECORA RESOURCES (NYSE:TREC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Trecora Resources has generated $0.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Trecora Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRECORA RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TREC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trecora Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trecora Resources stock.

OUTSET MEDICAL (NASDAQ:OM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Outset Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Outset Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OUTSET MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Outset Medical in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Outset Medical stock.

EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:EIGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.76. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has generated ($3.08) earnings per share over the last year. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EIGER BIOPHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EIGR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock.

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CSTL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences last released its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm earned $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Castle Biosciences has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year. Castle Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASTLE BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSTL)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Castle Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Castle Biosciences stock.

