AEROVIRONMENT (NASDAQ:AVAV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment last posted its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.3. AeroVironment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEROVIRONMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVAV)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AeroVironment in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AeroVironment stock.

AeroVironment

LIZHI EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LIZI)

IS LIZHI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LIZI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lizhi in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lizhi stock.

Lizhi

STITCH FIX (NASDAQ:SFIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix last posted its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stitch Fix has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. Stitch Fix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STITCH FIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFIX)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stitch Fix in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stitch Fix stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFIX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stitch Fix

MATINAS BIOPHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

IS MATINAS BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Matinas BioPharma in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Matinas BioPharma stock.

Matinas BioPharma