OPEN LENDING (NASDAQ:LPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending last posted its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business earned $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Open Lending has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Open Lending has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OPEN LENDING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LPRO)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Open Lending in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Open Lending stock.

Open Lending

TEAM (NYSE:TISI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TISI)

Team last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.28. Team has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year.

IS TEAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TISI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Team in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Team stock.

Team

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng last posted its earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business earned $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. XPeng has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS XPENG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XPEV)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPeng in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPeng stock.

XPeng

INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES (NASDAQ:IEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives last released its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.2. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFRASTRUCTURE AND ENERGY ALTERNATIVES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IEA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives