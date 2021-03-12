ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ATCX)

IS ATLAS TECHNICAL CONSULTANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATCX)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas Technical Consultants stock.

COMPASS PATHWAYS (NASDAQ:CMPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways last issued its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.16. COMPASS Pathways has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS COMPASS PATHWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMPS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for COMPASS Pathways in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” COMPASS Pathways stock.

CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CKPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Checkpoint Therapeutics has generated ($0.70) earnings per share over the last year. Checkpoint Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECKPOINT THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CKPT)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Checkpoint Therapeutics stock.

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SNDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.84) earnings per share over the last year. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNDX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock.

