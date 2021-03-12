CANTEL MEDICAL (NYSE:CMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMD)

Cantel Medical last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $294 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Its revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cantel Medical has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.9. Cantel Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANTEL MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMD)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cantel Medical in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cantel Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ANI PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:ANIP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ANIP)

ANI Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on March 8th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. ANI Pharmaceuticals has generated $4.46 earnings per share over the last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANI PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ANIP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ANI Pharmaceuticals stock.

DADA NEXUS (NASDAQ:DADA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus last released its earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.49. Dada Nexus has generated ($3.84) earnings per share over the last year.

IS DADA NEXUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DADA)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dada Nexus in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dada Nexus stock.

AMERICAS SILVER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

IS AMERICAS SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Americas Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Americas Silver stock.

