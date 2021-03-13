VERTEX (NASDAQ:VERX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex last posted its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vertex has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERTEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VERX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vertex in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vertex stock.

Vertex

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SONM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Sonim Technologies has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. Sonim Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONIM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONM)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonim Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonim Technologies stock.

Sonim Technologies

CONCRETE PUMPING (NASDAQ:BBCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping last announced its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. Concrete Pumping has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. Concrete Pumping has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, June 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONCRETE PUMPING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BBCP)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Concrete Pumping in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Concrete Pumping stock.

Concrete Pumping

QUEST RESOURCE (NASDAQ:QRHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Quest Resource last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.5. Quest Resource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QUEST RESOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:QRHC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Quest Resource in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Quest Resource stock.

Quest Resource