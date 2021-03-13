CLOUDERA (NYSE:CLDR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Its revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudera has generated ($0.91) earnings per share over the last year. Cloudera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLOUDERA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLDR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cloudera in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cloudera stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CLDR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cloudera

PROFIRE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:PFIE)

IS PROFIRE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFIE)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Profire Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Profire Energy stock.

Profire Energy

SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SQZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 10th, 2020. The reported ($7.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.64) by $3.39. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. SQZ Biotechnologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SQZ)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SQZ Biotechnologies stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:LOAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Manhattan Bridge Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Manhattan Bridge Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOAN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Manhattan Bridge Capital stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital