PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PTGX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics has generated ($2.98) earnings per share over the last year. Protagonist Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROTAGONIST THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTGX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Protagonist Therapeutics stock.

GOODRX (NASDAQ:GDRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx last released its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company earned $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. Its revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. GoodRx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GoodRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, June 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOODRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDRX)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GoodRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” GoodRx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GDRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.21. NN has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. NN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NNBR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NN stock.

RENESOLA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:SOL)

IS RENESOLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SOL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ReneSola in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ReneSola stock.

