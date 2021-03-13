ESTABLISHMENT LABS (NASDAQ:ESTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs last announced its earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Establishment Labs has generated ($1.86) earnings per share over the last year. Establishment Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ESTABLISHMENT LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ESTA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Establishment Labs in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Establishment Labs stock.

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HSDT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies has generated ($12.94) earnings per share over the last year. Helius Medical Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSDT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Helius Medical Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Helius Medical Technologies stock.

ACACIA RESEARCH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ACTG)

IS ACACIA RESEARCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACTG)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acacia Research in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Acacia Research stock.

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ANAT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:ANAT)

