FRANCO-NEVADA (NYSE:FNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Franco-Nevada has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.7. Franco-Nevada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANCO-NEVADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FNV)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franco-Nevada in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Franco-Nevada stock.

36KR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:KRKR)

IS 36KR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KRKR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 36Kr in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 36Kr stock.

NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NLTX)

IS NEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NLTX)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neoleukin Therapeutics stock.

CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CATB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.35) earnings per share over the last year. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATB)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CATB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

