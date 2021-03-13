KRONOS WORLDWIDE (NYSE:KRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business earned $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.07 million. Its revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kronos Worldwide has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Kronos Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRONOS WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KRO)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kronos Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kronos Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KRO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock.

