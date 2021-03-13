CALAVO GROWERS (NASDAQ:CVGW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers last announced its earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm earned $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. Its revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Calavo Growers has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year. Calavo Growers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, June 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALAVO GROWERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVGW)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calavo Growers in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Calavo Growers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CVGW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Calavo Growers

JD.COM (NASDAQ:JD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com last issued its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company earned $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. JD.com has generated $0.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.1. JD.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JD.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JD)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JD.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” JD.com stock.

JD.com

ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:EVC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Entravision Communications has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Entravision Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS? (NYSE:EVC)

JINKOSOLAR (NYSE:JKS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar last released its earnings data on December 6th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. JinkoSolar has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3.

IS JINKOSOLAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JKS)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JinkoSolar in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” JinkoSolar stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JKS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JinkoSolar