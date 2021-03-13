GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS last released its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. GDS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDS)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GDS in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” GDS stock.

AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:AGFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AGFS)

AgroFresh Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on March 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. AgroFresh Solutions has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year. AgroFresh Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AGFS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AgroFresh Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” AgroFresh Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SPERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SPRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.09. Spero Therapeutics has generated ($3.35) earnings per share over the last year. Spero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPERO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPRO)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spero Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spero Therapeutics stock.

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL (NASDAQ:DWSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical last posted its earnings data on March 11th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. Dawson Geophysical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dawson Geophysical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

