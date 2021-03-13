SUMO LOGIC (NASDAQ:SUMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm earned $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sumo Logic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SUMO LOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SUMO)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sumo Logic in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sumo Logic stock.

Sumo Logic

BIO-PATH (NASDAQ:BPTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path last released its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.21. Bio-Path has generated ($3.24) earnings per share over the last year. Bio-Path has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIO-PATH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bio-Path in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bio-Path stock.

Bio-Path

ALEXCO RESOURCE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

IS ALEXCO RESOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexco Resource in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alexco Resource stock.

Alexco Resource

SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products last posted its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products has generated ($0.04) earnings per share over the last year. Superior Drilling Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPERIOR DRILLING PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Superior Drilling Products in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Superior Drilling Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SDPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Superior Drilling Products