DRIVEN BRANDS (NASDAQ:DRVN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands last released its quarterly earnings data on March 9th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm earned $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Driven Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Driven Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DRIVEN BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DRVN)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Driven Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Driven Brands stock.

Driven Brands

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ETTX)

IS ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETTX)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Entasis Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Entasis Therapeutics stock.

Entasis Therapeutics

LUNA INNOVATIONS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LUNA)

IS LUNA INNOVATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LUNA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Luna Innovations in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Luna Innovations stock.

Luna Innovations

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP last announced its earnings results on December 8th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. AMREP has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AMREP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AMREP? (NYSE:AXR)

Wall Street analysts have given AMREP a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but AMREP wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.